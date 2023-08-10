Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 845 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 43,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,687,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 36,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $438.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

