Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,718 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $73,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 43,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,687,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $438.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

