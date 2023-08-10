Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of MarketAxess worth $25,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 5,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 75.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $238.58 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.16. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.