Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,805 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 86.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

