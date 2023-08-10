Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

