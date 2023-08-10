Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 177,465 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,058,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 90,980 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 92,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

