Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.