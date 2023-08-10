Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.89. 1,570,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,176,267. The company has a market cap of $443.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

