Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Saia worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Up 0.2 %

SAIA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $417.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.36. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.70 and a 52-week high of $437.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.