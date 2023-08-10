Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,989 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 221,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 45,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 35,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

