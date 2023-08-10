Héroux-Devtek Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of C$140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.50 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Héroux-Devtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HRX

Héroux-Devtek Trading Down 1.5 %

HRX stock opened at C$15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$533.96 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$11.20 and a 52-week high of C$16.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.