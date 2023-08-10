Héroux-Devtek Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of C$140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.50 million.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HRX
Héroux-Devtek Trading Down 1.5 %
HRX stock opened at C$15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$533.96 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$11.20 and a 52-week high of C$16.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Reasons To Love Snowflake 1 Reason to be Cautious
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The 3 Favored Machinery Stocks To Buy In August
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These 2 Clean Energy Stocks Are About To Attempt A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.