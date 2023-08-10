Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. 163,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,266,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,633,000 after purchasing an additional 251,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after buying an additional 18,797,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after buying an additional 1,383,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after buying an additional 5,593,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.