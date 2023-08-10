Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Acquires $534,000.00 in Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,637.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ SABR opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sabre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sabre by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sabre by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

