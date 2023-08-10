Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $572,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,007,675.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $2,336,800.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Palomar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palomar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.