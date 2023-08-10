ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel Sells 8,311 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $560,161.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ePlus Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $66.61 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.70 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on ePlus

Institutional Trading of ePlus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ePlus by 1,212.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ePlus by 87.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.