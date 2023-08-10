Aleph Zero 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.09 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $202.93 million and $1.09 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 220,240,224 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

