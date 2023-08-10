Robert W. Baird Increases Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $26.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,992,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,128,000.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

