Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPNG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Coupang alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Coupang has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock worth $36,626,905. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Coupang by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Coupang by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.