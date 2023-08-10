Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $145.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Stock Up 0.7 %

CE opened at $126.25 on Thursday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.