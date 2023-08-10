Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $245.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.30.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $215.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,968,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

