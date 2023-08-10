Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

CNTY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,838. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

CNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Century Casinos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Century Casinos by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Century Casinos by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

