Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. 3,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,120. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 342.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

