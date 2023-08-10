Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share.
NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. 3,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,120. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $59.96.
In other news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
