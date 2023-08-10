FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.44-$4.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.06 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.09-$17.35 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT traded up $6.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $266.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.07.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 42,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 390.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

