Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.54-0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Agiliti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

AGTI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 125,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $577,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,061.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $577,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,061.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $235,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,859 shares of company stock worth $4,459,541 over the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 22.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agiliti during the first quarter worth about $196,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

