Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Stantec stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Stantec has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.92.
Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
