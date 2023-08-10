Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Stantec has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

