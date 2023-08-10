Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 121.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Lamb Weston worth $33,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,589,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

