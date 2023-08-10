Metis Global Partners LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $162.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average is $157.01.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 396.64%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

