Metis Global Partners LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.
Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CLX stock opened at $162.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average is $157.01.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 396.64%.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
