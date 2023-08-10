Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 3,552 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 947.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

