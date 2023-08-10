Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $7,418,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $338.40 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $377.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.81 and its 200-day moving average is $332.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.