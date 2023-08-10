Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.28-0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $155-159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.48 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.24 EPS.
Matterport Stock Performance
Shares of MTTR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 652,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,791. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.55. Matterport has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.45.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. Equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on MTTR
Insider Transactions at Matterport
In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,164. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 49.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Matterport
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Reasons To Love Snowflake 1 Reason to be Cautious
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.