Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.28-0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $155-159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.48 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.24 EPS.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 652,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,791. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.55. Matterport has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. Equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,164. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 49.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

