Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.07-0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $38-40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.75 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.24 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 652,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,791. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $822.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,718.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 176,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $797,760.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,718.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Matterport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Matterport by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

