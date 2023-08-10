Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Stella-Jones Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of TSE SJ traded down C$2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,038. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.28. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$37.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.54.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 4.5196416 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.
