Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

TSE:GWO traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.77. 198,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.50. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$40.75. The firm has a market cap of C$37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of C$12.36 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6384335 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins set a C$39.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

