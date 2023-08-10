Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LARK traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

View Our Latest Report on LARK

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard Ball purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,794.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,660.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,017 shares of company stock worth $85,243. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

