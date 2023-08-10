Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
SYPR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.25. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Reasons To Love Snowflake 1 Reason to be Cautious
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.