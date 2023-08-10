Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

SYPR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.25. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

