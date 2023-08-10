Crown Crafts (CRWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter.

Crown Crafts stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. 2,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,200. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

