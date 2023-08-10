LM Funding America (LMFA) to Release Earnings on Monday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 749.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

LMFA stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,265. The company has a market cap of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. LM Funding America has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.36% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

