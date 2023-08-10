Guardian Capital Group (GCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 216.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of C$54.49 million during the quarter.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCG stock remained flat at C$42.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$25.00 and a one year high of C$46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.33%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Guardian Capital Group

About Guardian Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.