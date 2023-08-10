Guardian Capital Group (GCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 216.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of C$54.49 million during the quarter.
Shares of GCG stock remained flat at C$42.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$25.00 and a one year high of C$46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.07.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
