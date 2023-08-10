ICL Group Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th.

ICL Group has a payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.9%.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ICL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,682. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICL. Bank of America downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ICL Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.