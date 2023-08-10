Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 million. On average, analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBNH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,245. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,272 shares during the period.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

