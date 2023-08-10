Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $36.33. 20,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,982. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

