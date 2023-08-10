Dada Nexus (DADA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Dada Nexus to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $376.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.20 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. On average, analysts expect Dada Nexus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 368,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.61. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

