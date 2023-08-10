SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,395. The firm has a market cap of $837.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

