SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.0%.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,395. The firm has a market cap of $837.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

