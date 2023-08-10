BurgerFi International (BFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th.
BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.73 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 55.16% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%.
BurgerFi International Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of BFI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 12,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,985. BurgerFi International has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BurgerFi International
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Reasons To Love Snowflake 1 Reason to be Cautious
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.