BurgerFi International (BFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.73 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 55.16% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%.

Shares of BFI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 12,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,985. BurgerFi International has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth about $115,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

