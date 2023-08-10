INVO Bioscience (INVO) to Release Earnings on Monday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,059.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,137.08%. On average, analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 57,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,491. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.17. INVO Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in INVO Bioscience by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

