Tricon Residential Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TCN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 251,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $188.51 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 20.0% in the first quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 44.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

