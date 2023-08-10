Tricon Residential Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Tricon Residential Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of TCN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 251,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $188.51 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.48.
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
