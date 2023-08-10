Phoenix Motor (PEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 241.93%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Phoenix Motor Stock Down 4.7 %

Phoenix Motor stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 11,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,273. Phoenix Motor has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $13.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEV Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

