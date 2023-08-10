Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARKR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Saturday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

