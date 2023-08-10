Allego (ALLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th.

NYSE ALLG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,043. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Allego has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allego from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allego in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

