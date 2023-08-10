VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.42). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at $532,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $96,519. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 110.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

